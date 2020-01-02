EGG HARBOR CITY — The city held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 21.
It began at City Hall and wound its way through the city before marching down Philadelphia Avenue, where numerous groups performed in front of the crowd.
Participants included more than a dozen floats, the Cedar Creek High School Pirate Marching Band, the Egg Harbor City Community School Band and numerous vintage automobiles, tractors and emergency vehicles.
Earlier in the day volunteers, including members of the city’s governing body and police and fire departments, distributed turkey dinners to city residents. The turkeys were provided by the area food bank.
