The Egg Harbor City American Legion Post 158 Honor Guard and members of the Egg Harbor City Fire Department march to the monument.
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti lays a wreath at the Civil War Monument.
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti welcomes those in attendance as American Legion Post 158 member Paul McIntyre looks on.
American Legion Post 158 member Paul McIntyre hosts the ceremony.
The Legion Post 158 Honor Guard presents a traditional rifle firing salute for the holiday.
Cedar Creek High School junior Cara Grunwald plays Taps to end the ceremony.
Louis Fred Pfeifer, a veteran of the Spanish-American War and World War I and a Medal of Honor recipient, is buried in the cemetery.
EHC holds Memorial Day ceremony
By CHARLIE PRITCHARD
EGG HARBOR CITY – The Egg Harbor City American Legion Post 158 conducted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25 at the Civil War Monument in the Egg Harbor Cemetary.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was not open to the public because of concerns about group gathering.
The ceremony was hosted by Paul McIntyre, a member of Post 158. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti provided a welcome.
McIntyre paid tribute to Louis Fred Pfeifer, a veteran of the Spanish-American War and World War I who is buried in the cemetery. Pfeifer was awarded the Medal of Honor for risking his life to rescue shipmates trapped on a burning ship in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.
The Legion Post 158 Honor Guard presented a traditional rifle firing salute for the holiday.
Wreaths were laid at the monument by members of the Legion as well as other groups. Cedar Creek High School junior Cara Grunwald performed Taps to end the ceremony.
