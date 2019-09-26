EGG HARBOR CITY — The Latino Club of Egg Harbor City held its ninth annual Latino Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Key Rec Field on Duerer Street.
Numerous vendors provided food and a variety of craft products. The event had activities for children including a rock-climbing wall sponsored by the New Jersey National Guard, a bounce house and face painting. Music was provided by a DJ as well as the Hip-Nosis Band.
