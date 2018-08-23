EGG HARBOR CITY — Bishop John R. Gandy, the head pastor of the Abundant Life Worship Center, received a rare honor on Sunday, Aug. 19. As family members, friends, congregants and local dignitaries looked on, the portion of New York Avenue on which the church is located was renamed Bishop John Gandy Avenue.
Numerous speakers rose to speak the praises of the honoree. “Bishop Gandy has been an outstanding leader and positive role model in Egg Harbor City and in South Jersey,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.
“Bishop Gandy has served as head pastor of the Abundant Life Worship Center for twenty years. In addition to providing spiritual guidance to his church, he initiated many outreach programs to promote and improve the health and welfare of the citizens of Egg Harbor and surrounding community. Some of those programs include housing and utility assistance, annual food drives, and school supply and clothing distributions. He also founded the Dr. Martin Luthor King Jr. Day of Service here in EHC and participated in many community cleanups," Jiampetti said “His ministries that extend outside his church include hosting a radio show on 100.3 and 88.7 on religion and public policy and serving as past president of Building One America. Not surprisingly, he was awarded, NAACP Religious Leader of Excellence Award for all he has accomplished in his career to promote social justice.”
In addition to praising Gandy for his many accomplishments, state Sen. Chris Brown recognized his wife, Patricia. “Behind every great man is a great woman,” he said.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo also attended the event. “This is an honor that usually happens after one has passed away,” he said. “It’s great that you are here to see this.”
Gandy expressed his gratitude for the honor and spoke about his childhood growing up in New Brunswick. “I was very blessed to grow up in a very loving family as one of ten children,” he said. “My father, James E. Gandy, was a very generous, amazing man who set a great example.”
Following his comments, Jiampetti and members of the City Council joined the Gandys to unveil the new sign.
“As mayor of Egg Harbor City, I proclaim this portion of New York Avenue as Bishop John R. Gandy Avenue from this day forward,” Jiampetti said.