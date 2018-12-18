EHC residents question council’s tree removal policy

EGG HARBOR CITY — As the result of a $342,000 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Award, the city recently paved the 100 block of London Avenue and added drainage, sidewalks and curbing. While pleased with the improvements some residents expressed dismay to City Council during its Thursday, Dec. 13, meeting about the trees that were removed and not replaced.
Council members have expressed their opinions during recent road projects, including this one, that they prefer not to replant trees due to the damage they do to the roads and sidewalks.
Egg Harbor City Grant Administrator Gordon Dahl said the grant included road paving, drainage, new sidewalks and curbs. He added the grant required a Citizen Participation Plan for residents to express their opinions, and several did so.
“The street looks pretty anemic,” city resident Steve Grabel said.
Tracy Mulherin read a letter from Sustainable EHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway, who was unable to attend the meeting.
“In my job as a journalist, I often meet people from other communities who comment about their first impressions of Egg Harbor City, where I have lived for nearly 40 years,” Galloway said. “I would like to share that they do not say, 'What lovely curbs you have.' They do, however, admire the city’s beautiful tree lined streets.
“While I am grateful that the city has sought grant funds to improve the roads, curbs and sidewalks, especially in low-income areas, I am disheartened that the street trees in this neighborhood have been removed and will not be replaced. The 100-block of London Avenue, along with other neighborhoods where streetscapes have been completed over the last five years, have been turned into barren wastelands. It is unconscionable that the City Council is single-handedly changing the character of the city by refusing to replant trees that are removed.
“Besides paying for engineering, concrete and asphalt, the funds provided by the Small Cities grant should also cover the cost of replacing the street trees previously enjoyed by our residents for generations.
“Street trees provide so many benefits that they should always be a first line of consideration when designing urban streetscapes to ensure a healthy environment and a lifetime of enjoyment for city residents.”
Also at the meeting, the council adopted a redevelopment plan for the 600 White Horse Pike Rehabilitation Area, paving the way for the creation of a 5,000-square-foot Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a 300-square-foot fast food restaurant on the site.
In addition, Jennifer Hurley was promoted to sergeant in the city’s Police Department while Richard Brown was promoted to detective.