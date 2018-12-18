Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

EHC residents question council’s tree removal policy

EGG HARBOR CITY — As the result of a $342,000 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Award, the city recently paved the 100 block of London Avenue and added drainage, sidewalks and curbing. While pleased with the improvements some residents expressed dismay to City Council during its Thursday, Dec. 13, meeting about the trees that were removed and not replaced.

Council members have expressed their opinions during recent road projects, including this one, that they prefer not to replant trees due to the damage they do to the roads and sidewalks.

Egg Harbor City Grant Administrator Gordon Dahl said the grant included road paving, drainage, new sidewalks and curbs. He added the grant required a Citizen Participation Plan for residents to express their opinions, and several did so.

“The street looks pretty anemic,” city resident Steve Grabel said.

Tracy Mulherin read a letter from Sustainable EHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway, who was unable to attend the meeting.

“In my job as a journalist, I often meet people from other communities who comment about their first impressions of Egg Harbor City, where I have lived for nearly 40 years,” Galloway said. “I would like to share that they do not say, 'What lovely curbs you have.' They do, however, admire the city’s beautiful tree lined streets.

“While I am grateful that the city has sought grant funds to improve the roads, curbs and sidewalks, especially in low-income areas, I am disheartened that the street trees in this neighborhood have been removed and will not be replaced. The 100-block of London Avenue, along with other neighborhoods where streetscapes have been completed over the last five years, have been turned into barren wastelands. It is unconscionable that the City Council is single-handedly changing the character of the city by refusing to replant trees that are removed.

“Besides paying for engineering, concrete and asphalt, the funds provided by the Small Cities grant should also cover the cost of replacing the street trees previously enjoyed by our residents for generations.

“Street trees provide so many benefits that they should always be a first line of consideration when designing urban streetscapes to ensure a healthy environment and a lifetime of enjoyment for city residents.”

Also at the meeting, the council adopted a redevelopment plan for the 600 White Horse Pike Rehabilitation Area, paving the way for the creation of a 5,000-square-foot Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a 300-square-foot fast food restaurant on the site.

In addition, Jennifer Hurley was promoted to sergeant in the city’s Police Department while Richard Brown was promoted to detective.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.