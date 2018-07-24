EGG HARBOR CITY — Eight students learned how to turn cucumbers into pickles as well as make pesto July 19, thanks to a grant awarded by AtlantiCare to the Coalition for a Safe Community's Farm to Fork program.
The class was taught in the Moravian Church by Candace Negron, vice chairwoman of the coalition.
Ingredients used in the process, including cucumbers, basil and a variety of peppers, were grown in the city’s community gardens.
“Following the class, the students brought home the supplies they used, including a cutting board, peeler and knife,” Negron said. “This is to encourage them to prepare healthy meals and be a helper in their kitchen.”
Upcoming classes include gardening at Rittenberg Manor, a field trip to B&B Farms in Galloway Township and a class on how to make salsa.