EGG HARBOR CITY — A team comprised of students from the Egg Harbor City Community School took the court at the school against a team of law enforcement officers at Play for Prevention 2019 on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The law enforcement team included members from the Egg Harbor City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

Despite the obvious edges in height and experience, the students were able to keep the score close. However, the law enforcement team was able to hold on for a 61 to 53 victory.

The event was organized by the Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community.

 

