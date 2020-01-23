GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System will offer a variety of activities in February.
The branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road can be reached at 609-652-2352.
TECH HELP BY APPOINTMENT
The library will offer tech help by appointment for adults during regular branch hours Feb. 1 through March 31. If you need assistance with using technology — whether you need guidance with creating a Microsoft Word document, attaching a resume in email, creating a Pinterest board or downloading ebooks using your library card — you can schedule a one-to-one hourly appointment for personalized help with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, stop in, call 609-652-2352 or email gallowaytownshipbranch@aclsys.org.
BOOK CLUBS
The Galloway branch hosts two different monthly book clubs for adults:
• The Book Club for Busy People is for adults ages 18 and older. It will meet 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and March 3. Don’t have a lot of spare time to read? Each month a short book (300 pages or less) is chosen that will still offer plenty to discuss. In February, the selected title is "The Keeper of Lost Things" by Ruth Hogan. In March, it’s "Let Her Fly: A Father’s Journey" by Ziauddin Yousafzai.
The Tell Me What You're Reading book club for adults will meet 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, March 26. There is also an evening meeting option at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19, and March 18. This is an informal book group where you can share what you've been reading with others and build your "to-read" list when you hear what others are recommending. Light refreshments provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
CHAIR YOGA
The Galloway library will offer chair yoga for adults 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Registration is requested. This free class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga class.
123 READ
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold free storytime programs called 123 Read for children 3 and younger and their caregivers 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 26. Registration is requested. Children and their grownups will be ready for the day after these events filled with great books, songs, and play.
FUNDAMENTALS OF ACRYLIC PAINTING
The library will host the remaining two sessions of its four-week acrylic painting class for adults 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12. Registration and a $20 supply fee are required. Class size is limited to 20. This course covers mapping out interesting compositions, creating the illusion of depth, learning brushstroke techniques, and practicing color mixing. Students will create their own unique landscape, as led by art instructor Jen Burke.
GOODNIGHT, LIBRARY STORYTIME
The branch will hold Goodnight, Library Storytime at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 19 for ages 4 to 7. Registration is required. Come say goodnight to the library but first stretch, sing, and get your nightly wiggles out with Miss Shagufta. There will be stories and an easy activity too. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Please bring your favorite stuffed animal along. A light bedtime snack provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies when registering.
PRE-K CLUB
The Galloway library will offer storytime for ages 3½ to 5 at 11 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 and 27. Registration is required. Children will enjoy this interactive story hour which includes a craft.
EYE HEALTH SERIES
The library is hosting two presentations on eye health this month: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on cataracts, and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, on glaucoma. Registration is requested for either program; all ages are welcome. Dr. John McLaughlin of Horizon Eye Care will be discussing the symptoms, causes, and treatment options for cataracts. Dr. Lindsey Petsch, also an optometrist at Horizon Eye Care, will discuss symptoms, causes, and treatment options for glaucoma.
KIDS’ DIY JR.
The library will host DIY crafting for kids noon Saturday, Feb. 8. The program is suggested for ages 5-8. Registration is required. Boys and girls (and a caregiver) are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an easy do-it-yourself project that kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
MOVIE MATINEES CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH
The library will feature a movie for adults and teens on two Saturdays in February honoring Black History Month. Registration for either is requested. The powerful film shown noon Feb. 8 portrays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historical struggle to secure voting rights for all people and his 1964 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The showing noon Feb. 22 will chronicle the summer afternoon in 1989 when future president of the United States Barack Obama wooed the future first lady, Michelle Robinson, on an epic first date across Chicago's South Side. Both movies are rated PG-13. Popcorn will be provided; please notify staff of any food allergies in advance. Attendees are welcome to bring their own movie snacks.
LEGO CLUB
The library invites kids ages 6 and older to come build away the afternoon with Legos 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8 and 22, and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 27. Gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers. We supply the Legos; you supply the imagination and fun. Warning: Side effects of this program include constructive problem solving, increased fine motor skills, creative team building, improved patience and concentration skills.
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Galloway branch to help kids with reading 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 25. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14. The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
TEENSCAPING
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering an event called Teenscaping 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The program is open to teens ages 13 to 17. Registration is required. Come get hands-on with gender-neutral DIY projects for your room/locker/study space (aka: your Teenscape).
CRAFT WITH COMPANY: DIY FOR ADULTS
The library will host monthly Craft with Company DIY crafting for adults 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 and March 12. The evening program is free, however, as space is limited, registration is required. Come for unique craft fun the second Thursday of every month. February’s focus will be on Valentine’s Day, and the March project will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. Crafts are subject to change. To allow more people a chance to participate in our monthly adult crafts, attendees may not be able to participate in consecutive months.
KIDS’ DIY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host DIY crafting for kids noon Saturday, Feb. 22. The program is suggested for ages 9-12. Registration is required. Boys and girls are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an hour-long do-it-yourself project that kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
GETTING YOUR AFFAIRS IN ORDER
The library will offer a special program titled Getting Your Affairs in Order 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. The event is for adults and registration is requested. Do you have questions about wills, estates and guardianships? Learn what the Atlantic County Surrogate's Office can help you with at this informational presentation.
You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.