Family welcomes third Eagle Scout, Congressman attends

The Zimmermann Family of Galloway Township is proud to announce the addition of its third Eagle Scout, Nathan.
Following in his brother's Aaron and Jonah's footsteps, Nathan was awarded Scouting highest honor on May 11. Congressman Jeff Van Drew spoke at the ceremony and offered Nathan and his family his hearty congratulations.
Nathan is a member of Galloway Troop 26 which meets at the Germania Firehouse. His Eagle project benefited the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility in Egg Harbor Township, where he constructed a masonry campfire pit and four benches for use during community events and other social activities at the range. A senior at Cedar Creek High School, Nate will be studying Criminal Justice at Stockton University in the Fall.