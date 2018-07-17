GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Visitors strolling through Historic Smithville on Sunday were treated to revolutionary tunes as they enjoyed their day.
The Smithville Fife and Drum Corp travelled around the village playing music from the Revolutionary War era, or as the group put it, “George Washington’s greatest hits.”
“We play authentic tunes,” said drummer Jane Macey. “There are three books of ancient drumming, and we’re playing a set from each one of those books.”
The musical group consisted of five drummers and one fifer, all dressed in Colonial-era attire.
“We ask the kids if they want to play the drums,” said fifer Ray Eyler. “They say, ‘No, you look like pirates.’”
Some children enjoyed just banging the sticks on the instrument, while others received small lessons from the musicians on how to play.
The Smithville Fife and Drum Corp will play again 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in front of Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern.