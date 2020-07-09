I got an accidental education in retail food waste at a local convenience food store one evening. I noticed an employee loading the day’s remaining muffins, doughnuts and other baked goods from a display case into a large plastic-lined trashcan. What happens to that food, I asked, will you donate it somewhere? No, it’s going in the trash, the employee said. An eyebrow-raising moment.
Throughout our food system we Americans waste a staggering amount of food each year. In the U.S. we waste more usable food per capita than any other country in the world (more than 200 pounds per person in 2018, followed by Belgium and Canada. As much as 40 percent of our food supply every year never gets eaten, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department’s Economic Research Service says it amounted to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010.
Food waste has significant economic, environmental and social implications for the country. And it’s not just the wasted food itself. Think of the wasted resources of water, land, energy, and labor used to produce, process, transport, store and dispose of that food. It is a tragedy that so much food is wasted at a time when one in nine American families is food insecure, according to the USDA. As unemployment has soared during recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so too has the number of American households experiencing food insecurity (defined by the USDA as “limited or uncertain access to adequate food”) and requesting aid from food banks.
In 2017, more than 40 million tons of food waste was generated from residential, commercial and institutional sources, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Only 6.3 percent was composted; the rest went to landfills or incinerators. The EPA says the single largest category of material dumped in landfills is food, which accounts for 22 percent of discarded municipal solid waste. That’s a problem for the environment, as rotting garbage produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that heats up the planet and contributes to climate change. Landfills are now the third largest source of human-produced methane emissions in the U.S., after the burning of fossil fuels (such as coal, oil, and natural gas) and livestock farming.
The good news here is that in 2019 the USDA, the EPA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a partnership with major sectors of the food industry in an education and outreach effort aimed at “reducing the amount of food waste generated, increasing the amount of safe, nutritious food donated to those in need, and diverting food waste from landfills.” Meeting those goals will require effort by all the major stakeholders, including farmers, manufacturers, grocery retailers, restaurants, schools, government at all levels and consumers.
Who’s responsible for the food waste in the first place? You might think farms or processing plants or consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and food service providers are the largest contributors to the problem. You would be wrong. You and I in our own homes are the main sources of wasted food, followed by consumer-facing businesses. On its website, Purdue University Extension Service explains food loss and food waste in the American food chain by considering the fate of 100 apples: 20 are lost in production at the farm, four are lost in postharvest handling and processing, 12 are wasted at the grocery store, and 28 are wasted in the home.
It is estimated that consumers could save more than $5 billion a year by avoiding the expense of buying food that, for a variety of reasons, they will never eat. The USDA estimates that the average family of four could save about $1,500 each year just by cutting food waste. Now that’s food for thought.
Part 2 of this series will offer specific ways we as consumers can save money and help the environment by reducing food waste at home.
Elizabeth Egan is a member of the Task Force for a Sustainable Galloway, aka Go Green Galloway.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.