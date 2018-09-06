Atlantic County Freeholder Vice Chairwoman Maureen Kern spoke at the South Jersey Girls Empowerment Camp sponsored by New Day Family Success Center on Aug. 30.
The program hosted and facilitated by the New Day Family Success Center in Galloway Township provides girls ages 8 to 12 with the opportunity to participate in a three-day Camp designed to empower young girls to be the best unique individuals possible in an ever-changing world. Studies show girls suffer a dramatic loss of confidence between the ages of 9 and 14, while boys are less likely to do so.
The young ladies worked through a program designed to teach the eight dimensions of wellness — emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.
"Nothing gives me greater joy than to spend time with children and sharing with young women my journey and commitment to a life of volunteerism and service," said Kern. "Making a difference in one's community has no age boundaries. Our children are our future."