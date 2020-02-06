Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Ernest Grunow and Harry Parker, of Pomona: These two dapper fellows may be young, but at the time of this photo (circa 1920) both owned their own fruit farms on Mannheim Avenue.
Almost the same age, Harry and Ernest grew up together in the same area of Pomona. Here they are checking out one or the other's orchard in what looks like a Ford Model T touring convertible. (If that's wrong, my email is sarah.snow@comcast.net)
The Galloway Township Historical Museum has hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. It is located in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.
