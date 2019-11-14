Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
When the Fruit Grower's Union store burned in 1969 it had already been vacant for seven years. It was built in 1896, at the intersection of Cologne Avenue and Aloe Street, with many later additions extending along Aloe. It took 85 firefighters two hours to extinguish the wooden structure; the building was subsequently razed.
All are welcome to view our artifacts or our numerous photos, or just sit and talk history. The Galloway Historical Museum is in the Municipal Complex. We're open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
