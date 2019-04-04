Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Gallloway police mount distracted driving enforcement campaign 'UDrive. UText. UPay.'

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township police will crack down on distracted drivers during April as part of New Jersey’s "UDrive. UText. UPay." enforcement campaign.

Beginning April 1 and running through April 21, the high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors such as talking on hand-held cell phones and sending text messages while driving.

Eric Heitmann, director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, said New Jersey is one of only four states nationally (along with Maine, Connecticut and Oregon) to qualify for and receive dedicated federal grant funding to combat distracted driving.

"This is clearly one of the most critical traffic safety issues that we face today,” Heitmann said. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2016 alone, 3,450 people were killed in distracted driving crashes and an estimated 391,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver.”

In New Jersey, driver inattention was listed as a contributing circumstance in 53 percent of the state’s crashes in 2016. Driver inattention was in fact listed as a contributing factor in crashes at a rate nine times higher than that of the next highest contributing factor, speed.

The National Safety Council has designated April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The New Jersey campaign is modeled after similar successful high visibility enforcement programs such as Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

