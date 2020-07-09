Madison I. Menge, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 27 and charged with possession of CDS.
Drew D. Rosario, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 27 and charged with possession of CDS.
Alyssa D. Deponte, 21, of Delanco, was arrested June 25 and charged with DWI.
Michael J. Gilbert, 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 24 and charged with obstruction.
Michael V. Piperato, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 24 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas R. Green, 26, of Corbin City, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of CDC.
Robert B. Flesche, 56, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 23 and charged with DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Omar A. Catoe, 28, of Camden, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession of CDS.
Latiyanna S. Matthews, 27, of Paulsboro, was arrested June 22 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Shawn M. McGinley, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 21 and charged with DWI, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Fayte Monique Fortunato, 19, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested June 21 and charged with resisting arrest, attempt to elude police and obstruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.