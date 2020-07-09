Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

 Submitted

Madison I. Menge, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 27 and charged with possession of CDS.

Drew D. Rosario, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 27 and charged with possession of CDS.

Alyssa D. Deponte, 21, of Delanco, was arrested June 25 and charged with DWI.

Michael J. Gilbert, 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 24 and charged with obstruction.

Michael V. Piperato, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 24 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas R. Green, 26, of Corbin City, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of CDC.

Robert B. Flesche, 56, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 23 and charged with DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar A. Catoe, 28, of Camden, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession of CDS.

Latiyanna S. Matthews, 27, of Paulsboro, was arrested June 22 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Shawn M. McGinley, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 21 and charged with DWI, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Fayte Monique Fortunato, 19, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested June 21 and charged with resisting arrest, attempt to elude police and obstruction.

