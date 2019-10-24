103119_gal_studentcouncil

Left to right: Kevin Krumaker (Advisor), Sarah Miguel, Matthew Johansen, Jason Crawford, Christine Jiang (President), Nadiah Harley, Colin Morrissey, Jatin Punjabi, Andrew Krumaker (former Vice President) and Mayor Anthony Coppola.

On Tuesday, Galloway Mayor Anthony Coppola issued a Proclamation officially recognizing GTMS Student Council for their many years of Galloway community service.

Tags

Load comments