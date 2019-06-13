Galloway Cultural Arts call for artists

The Galloway Cultural Arts Center is calling all artists for its third show of 2019, "Local Color, Beaches, Fields and Flowers."
Drop off is Saturday, June 15. The show will run through Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Galloway Library, located at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. Drop off is from 10 a.m. to noon.
To be considered, all entries must be property framed and meet our show guidelines, listed on our website. Please also remember to pick up any work from the previous show. Cost is $5 per piece for members, and $10 per piece for non-members.
For more information, go to GallowayCulturalArts.org.