GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Members of the township Police Department work every day to better the community, but on the morning of July 11, they served residents in a different way.
Officers worked alongside employees at the drive-thru window and behind the counter of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Jimmie Leeds Road, taking orders and handing out food and drinks.
The event was part of the department’s Coffee with a Cop outreach program. Officers had a chance to sit down and have casual conversations with the community members they serve.
The D.A.R.E. program car was parked outside for children to sit in and turn the lights on.
The Police Department also handed out booklets that included information about how to help prevent crimes and drug abuse.
A similar event, called Coffee and Juice with a Cop, will be held July 21 at Mattix Run.
Officers will answer questions and listen to citizens’ suggestions about how to make the community safer.