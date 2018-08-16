The Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management is responsible for disaster preparation and response for our community. We accomplish this mission using a team of dedicated volunteers who work closely with our local first responders, government officials, health care facilities, businesses, and residents. We are also the link between our municipality and the resources of the county, state, and federal governments when additional disaster assistance is required.
Storm-related evacuations are fortunately a rare occurrence in Galloway Township. However, with hurricane season approaching we want remind our residents of the importance of having a plan in the unlikely event that a severe storm results in an evacuation order. While public shelters would be opened they should not be your first choice for accommodations in an evacuation.
Although shelters provide for your basic needs and safety they are not designed to afford you the comfort and privacy that you are used to in your own home. They may or may not have the ability to provide for your dietary or medical needs or accommodate your pets.
With this in mind now is the time to make a plan for a safe place to bring your family. Your first choice should be a willing friend or family member who lives in an area that is not expected to be seriously impacted from the storm. Another alternative would be to reserve a hotel room in a safe area a few days in advance of the storm. If the location that you choose cannot accommodate your pets, make sure you are aware of nearby kennels that can provide care until you are able to return home.
Other preparations you should make in advance include a checklist of important documents, property, medications, etc. that you will want to bring with you. Also, make sure that you have transportation arranged to your destination if you can’t drive there yourself.
Fortunately, hurricanes are not sudden events and with modern weather forecasting we are aware of potentially life-threatening conditions well in advance. If you follow evacuation orders in a timely manner, you will have plenty of time to get to a safe area before the storm hits.
If you have any questions about planning for evacuations please feel free to call the Emergency Management office at 609-652-3705, ext. 206 or go to the New Jersey State OEM website at ready.nj.gov .