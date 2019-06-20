Go Green Galloway is proud and excited to announce the opening of the 2019 Galloway Green Market season for all to come and visit! This year it will be held at the Village Greene side of the Historic Towne of Smithville, in the parking lot next to the covered bridge walkway.
Hosts Wendy and Ed Fitzgerald have been terrific partners in this endeavor and gone out of their way to help make this season a success. Green Market Committee Co-chairs Lee Campbell and Mary Crawford have also worked extremely hard to pull this together and they have brought together a great mixture of quality farm produce, seafood, prepared foods, crafts, household items, etc. as well as community organization tabling, activities, kids programs, yoga, prizes and entertainment on specific weeks.
Campbell said, “Our goals are simple: to provide fresh, local foodstuffs and other healthy products for our residents and visitors. A variety of crafters, entertainers and presenters round out this great Green Market venue for environmental awareness, fun and community engagement.”
The Galloway Green Market will run every Thursday, rain or shine, from June 20 through Aug. 29 (10 weeks). Each week there will be a theme to feature some special tabling, entertainment and activities in addition to the steady presentation of the Farmer’s Market items. Here is a taste of the themes for the various weeks :
• June 20: Opening Day, featuring the music of the Either Way band.
• June 27: Native Plants and Pollinators; music by Danny K.
• July 4: Independence Day
• July 11: Animal Friendly Day with special presentations; music by Danny K.
• July 18: Zero Waste Day, ideas for reducing waste; music by Danny K.
• July 25: ReStore, by Atlantic County Habitat For Humanity, gently used items for sale; music by Joe Fuoco.
• Aug. 1: Healthy Eating and Wellness theme; music by Joe Fuoco.
• Aug. 8: Oysters and Wine Pairing; music by Joe Fuoco.
• Aug. 15: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Celebration; music by Package Goods Orchestra.
• Aug. 22: Energy and efficiency for homes and businesses: music TBA.
• Aug. 29: Kids’ Back To School: music TBA.
So join us each week for a great shopping and entertainment experience, and take a stroll around to the Village Greene and Smithville shops. Don’t forget to bring your own reusable bags, as the Green Market is a plasticfree zone. Come and support local farmers, businesses, nonprofit groups, crafters, artisans and entertainers in a great community setting!