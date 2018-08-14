GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Galloway Green Market will reopen Thursday.
The late summer market will be open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 13 at the Municipal Complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.
“We had the early summer market throughout the month of June, and now we’re opening the late summer market,” said Mary Crawford, co-chairwoman of Go Green Galloway. “We have about 20 vendors that include produce, baked goods, crafts and organic products like honey.”
Crafts featured at the August 16 market will include screen-printed shirts and bags, birdhouses, photography and handcrafted quilts.
Along with the normal market, there will also be a display of hybrid and electric cars.
“There will be five owners showing off their cars, including a Tesla, a Chevy Volt and a Nissan Leaf,” said Crawford. “It’s a good chance for people to learn from real owners about the differences between these types of cars and why people buy them.”
The Galloway Green Market is sponsored by the nonprofit Go Green Galloway, which is dedicated to teaching the community about living a more sustainable life.