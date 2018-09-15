GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP -- The inclement weather did not stop a memorial ceremony from being held in remembrance of the people who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to be outside at Patriot Lake Park but was brought inside the Beacon Evangelical Church.
Speakers included Chief Donna Higbee of the Galloway Police Department, Chief Rick Smith of the Galloway Fire Department, Chief Chuck Uhl of the Galloway Township Emergency Medical Services, and the Commander of the 119th Fighter Squadron Lt. Colonel Benjamin Robbins.