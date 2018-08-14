GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Historic Smithville Village was invaded Aug. 11 by a small army from the south.
Civil War re-enactors set up a living history encampment in which they acted out how real soldiers would have lived during the Civil War.
“We represent Company K of the 19th Virginia Volunteer Infantry,” said Nick Dorrell, the captain of the company. “We’re here to put on a living history Civil War encampment for the weekend.”
The re-enactors donned Civil War-era attire and set up an encampment of canvas tents, complete with relics and replicas of everyday items from the 1800s.
Musicians added to the realism by playing songs that would have been heard at the site of a real military encampment during the Civil War.
The actors performed marching drills and did a musket firing demonstration next to the lake in Smithville Village.
All of the re-enactors were knowledgeable on the history of the Civil War and gladly answered questions from any of the spectators.
“We show people how the common soldier lived during the four years of the Civil War.” said Dorrell.