The Galloway branch of the Atlantic County Library System has announced its events for December.
Knights of the Square Table
The Galloway branch offers a chess club for all ages Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while providing fun, the club will teach players new to the game and also will hold club tournaments. Members will not only be able to interact with one another as they learn the game, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players.
Computer Classes
The Galloway branch offers free adult computer classes on a variety of subjects. Registration is required for any class and begins two weeks before each session. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard.
Internet Basics will be offered 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3. Explore the web and learn the basics of web navigation. Learn about web browsers, beginner web searching and web safety.
Microsoft Publisher Basics will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. Learn to create basic projects with Microsoft Publisher.
Computer Basics will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. First-time computer users learn about the keyboard, mouse and monitor and using menus and toolbars.
E-mail Basics will be offered 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Stay in touch with family and friends by learning how to create messages, attach files and organize your email. Learn also about email hazards and safety.
Storytimes
The Galloway branch invites all children ages 3½ to 5 to join the Morning Preschool Storytime program 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 4 and 11. An Afternoon Preschool Storytime session will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 5 and 12. Registration for the programs is required. Children can hear fun stories and make a craft. Kids ages 3½ to 5 may also join the Sleepy Storytime 7 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed. Children are invited to come in their jammies with their blankies.
An even younger group will meet 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 5 and 12, for Morning Toddler Storytime and also 1 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 6 and 13 for Afternoon Toddler Storytime . The toddler programs are suggested for ages 1½ to 3. Registration is requested.
Book Clubs
The Galloway branch hosts five book clubs for a variety of ages. The Book Club for Busy People will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4. This club is for those who don’t have a lot of spare time to read. Attendees enjoy short books that offer plenty to think and talk about.
The Super Heroes for Super Kids Book Club is suggested for ages 8-12, and will meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Registration is required. Enjoy all the excitement of favorite super heroes while discussing action-hero books and nibbling on tasty snacks. Please advise of any food allergies.
A Novel Idea Book Club will be open to adults 10:30 to noon Thursday, Dec. 13. Members read the books, the library provides the cookies. Please advise of any food allergies.
The Every Third Tuesday I really, really love books club for adults will meet 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Attendees chat and laugh about the books they love, books they hate and books they can't live without.
The Be There or Be Square Wednesday night I love to read book club will be open to adults 7 p.m. the Wednesday, Dec. 19. Like Tuesday's club, there's no required reading.
Chair Yoga
The Galloway branch will offer chair yoga 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. This free adult class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga.
Sing Out Load in Your Holiday Pajamas
The Galloway branch will host local performer Grandfather Joe for a holiday sing-along 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. Children ages 2½ and older are welcome to wear their jammies for cookies, hot chocolate, fun holiday stories and joyful music. Please advise of any food allergies. Grandfather Joe will have kids singing at the top of their lungs and rolling on the floor with laughter.The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Database-of-the-month series
The Galloway branch will offer its final computer workshop in a monthly series on different library databases. The adult program will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. Registration is required and begins two weeks before each session. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard. This month will feature NoveList, a great resource in finding book descriptions or reviews of your favorite titles. Looking for a great read this holiday? Want something new for your book club? NoveList can help.
Furry Buddies
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township to help kids with reading on Tuesday, December 11th at 6:30 pm.The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin or Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
Second Thursday DIY for Adults
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly DIY crafting for adults December 13th at 6 pm.The evening programs are free and registration is required. Come each month for unique craft fun! The December activity will focus on the holidays.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Holiday Gift Craft
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites children to attend a holiday crafting program on Wednesday, December 19th, at 6 pm.The free event is open to kids ages 6 to 12, and registration is required. Be creative and make a gift for your loved ones for the holidays.
Movie Marathon
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold a movie marathon for all ages on Wednesday, December 26th, from 10 am-4:30 pm. Come spend the day watching movies at the library. Light refreshments will be provided. Please advise of any food allergies. Check at the desk to see what movies are scheduled.
Lego Day
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites kids ages 6 and older to come build the day away on Thursday, December 27 from 10 am - 7 pm. Celebrate LEGO love at the library! We supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination. Create and share your work with the rest of the group.
Get in Kahoots with your Library
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer its last teen program for the year using the Kahoot! learning game on Thursday, December 27 at 6:30 pm.The activity is suggested for ages 12-16, and registration is requested. Join the fun of turning your favorite books into games.Win prizes for your book knowledge. Snacks will be served; please advise staff of any food allergies.
New Year's Holiday Craft
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering a New Year’s kids craft event on Monday, December 31 at 6 pm.The free program is suggested for ages 6-12, and registration is required. Be creative and come make a celebratory craft to ring in the new year.
STEM on Your Day Off
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host a special STEM event for kids ages 5 and older on Monday, December 31st at 2 pm. Registration is requested. Come into the library for the children’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) challenge and see what exciting things you can create.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.