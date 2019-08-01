Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township held a craft-your-own-flower-crown program for all ages on Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Folks came in to create a faux flower crown using the library branch’s craft supplies.
The free event was for Summer to Love Your Library, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Participants were invited to make a crown for themselves and make an extra for the library.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road, and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352
Visit AtlanticLibrary.org for more information.