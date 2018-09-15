The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held one of its monthly adult crafting nights Thursday.
“Second-Thursday DIY for Adults,” which takes place every second Thursday of each month, gives adults time to relax and craft. On October 11, the group will create edible birdhouses, on November 8, there will be a harvest-themed craft and on December 8 the group will make holiday décor.
The program is free to all adults, and sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Registration is required. For more information, call 609-652-2352, stop by the branch at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road, or go online at www.atlanticlibrary.org.