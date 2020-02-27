The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held the final session of its four-week acrylic painting class for adults Wednesday, Feb. 12. The course covered mapping out interesting compositions, creating the illusion of depth, learning brushstroke techniques and practicing color mixing. The 14 students created their own unique landscape, led by art instructor Jen Burke. The Galloway library branch is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. To learn more, see atlanticlibrary.org.