GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly DIY crafting for kids on Saturday, Feb. 22. Children were welcome to join branch librarian Ms. Shagufta for an hour-long do-it-yourself project to make and take home.

The kids had fun making different ways to decorate their picture frames.

The free program, Kids DIY, will next meet 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. It is suggested for ages 8 to 14, and registration is required.

030520_gal_libframes

Jada and Gabby Geckeler, 8-year-old twins from Egg Harbor City, and Fiori Parker, 10, and Zoe Parker, 6, of Galloway Township

The Galloway library branch is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352. 

