GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted a presentation on eye health Jan. 16.
Dr. Sara Shissias of Horizon Eye Care spoke about technology's negative effects and also how technology can bring positive advancement for eyes. This presentation was relevant to anyone who uses technology on a regular basis, regardless of age.
Look for other eye-related programs in the next month: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on cataracts, and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, on glaucoma.
Registration is requested for either program; all ages are welcome.
Dr. John McLaughlin of Horizon Eye Care will be discussing the symptoms, causes, and treatment options for cataracts. Dr. Lindsey Petsch, also an optometrist at Horizon Eye Care, will discuss symptoms, causes and treatment options for glaucoma.
The township library is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.