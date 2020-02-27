GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System has a variety of event planned in March.
The library is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
March events at the township library branch:
TECH HELP BY APPOINTMENT
The library will offer tech help by appointment for adults during regular branch hours through March 31. If you need assistance with using technology, whether you need guidance with creating a Microsoft Word document, attaching a resume in email, creating a Pinterest board or downloading eBooks using your library card, you can schedule a one-to-one hourly appointment for personalized help with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, stop in, call 609-652-2352 or email gallowaytownshipbranch@aclsys.org.
BOOK CLUBS
The Tell Me What You're Reading book club for adults will meet 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26. There is also an evening meeting option 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. This is an informal book group where you can share what you've been reading with others and build your to-read list when you hear what others are recommending. Light refreshments provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
123 READ
The library will hold free storytime programs called 123 Read for ages 0 to 3 and their caregivers 10:30 Wednesday mornings March 11, 18 and 25. Registration requested. Children and their grownups will be ready for the day after these events filled with great books, songs and play.
GOODNIGHT, LIBRARY STORYTIME
The library will hold Goodnight, Library Storytime 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, for ages 4 to 7. Registration is required. Come say goodnight to the library but first stretch, sing and get your nightly wiggles out with Miss Shagufta. There will be stories and an easy activity too. Wearing pajamas is encouraged.
Please bring your favorite stuffed animal along. A light bedtime snack provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies when registering.
PRE-K CLUB
The library will offer storytime for ages 3½ to 5 at 11 a.m. Thursdays, March 12, 19 and 26. Registration required. Children will enjoy this interactive story hour which includes a craft.
KIDS’ DIY JR.
The library will host DIY crafting for kids at noon Saturday, March 7. The program is suggested for ages 5 to 8. Registration is required. Boys and girls (and a caregiver) are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an easy do-it- yourself project that kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
LEGO CLUB
The library invites kids ages 6 and older to come build away the afternoon with Legos 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, March 7 and 21, and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 and 26. Gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers. We supply the Legos; you supply the imagination and fun. Warning: Side effects of this program include constructive problem solving, increased fine motor skills, creative team building, improved patience and concentration skills.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE
The library will offer a chess club for all ages 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 7 and 21. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club will teach those players new to the game and coach each other into becoming better chess players. If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you!
FURRY BUDDIES
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System to help kids with reading 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 and 24. The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14. The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin and Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
FIELD TRIP TO GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The library will host a free special field trip for all ages to the Galloway Township Historical Society on Wednesday, March 11. Are you interested in local history? Are you a resident of Galloway but have yet to see what treasures are held by our local historical society? There's no need to wait for an appointment. Meet in the library lobby and walk over to the Galloway Township Historical Society for a special tour.
SO,YOU CAN’T SEW?
The library invites ages 10 and older to learn to use a sewing machine 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Registration for the free program is required. Take part in New Jersey Makers Day (early) by making a pillow to take home. All supplies included. Space is limited.
TEENSCAPING
Till offer an event called Teenscaping 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The program is open to teens ages 13 to 17. Registration is required. Come get hands-on with gender-neutral DIY projects for your room/locker/study space (aka: your Teenscape).
CRAFT WITH COMPANY: DIY FOR ADULTS
The library will host monthly Craft with Company DIY crafting for adults 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The evening program is free, however as space is limited, registration is required. Come for unique craft fun the second Thursday of every month. The March project will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. (Crafts are subject to change.) In order to allow more people a chance to participate in our monthly adult crafts, attendees may not be able to participate consecutive months.
ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MUSEUM
The library will host a presentation on the Atlantic County Veterans Museum at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The talk is open to all ages; registration is requested. Are you interested in local history or military history? A representative from the Atlantic County Veterans Museum will present engaging details, including information about its collection of military artifacts and personal memorabilia.
KIDS’ DIY
The library will host DIY crafting for kids noon Saturday, March 21. The program is suggested for ages 9 to 12. Registration is required. Boys and girls are invited to join Miss Shagufta for an hourlong do-it-yourself project kids can make and take home. Supplies are limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.