Galloway man among UPS drivers honored for 25 years of safe driving

NEWARK — UPS recently announced that 58 elite drivers from New Jersey, including one from Galloway Township, are among 1,436 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
John Bridge, of Galloway, works at the Pleasantville location and was one of the drivers recognized. New Jersey boasts 321 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,253 years of accident-free driving.
George Lodovico, of Vineland, is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 48 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,977 total full-time UPS drivers in New Jersey.
“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS East Region. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”
Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Michigan, with 56 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight, of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 50 years of safe driving. One hundred twenty six others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.