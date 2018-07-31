GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The Galloway Historical Society invited residents on July 28 to visit its museum and learn about local history.
The museum has a large collection of photographs and artifacts from throughout the history of the township and surrounding area.
“The Historical Society displays Galloway’s history, from the farmland to the bay,” said James Leopardi, treasurer of the Historical Society.
One display contains a large collection of native American arrowheads and tools that were found in Galloway, some thousands of years old.
There is a room dedicated to life on the bay, complete with historical photos and tools from the industries based on the water.
The museum also has a room filled with photos and artifacts from Atlantic City.
“We’re not all just experts in certain areas, but students of history, so we’re always striving to discover more about Galloway’s history,” said Leopardi. “We’d like to strive to be a place where people can come and learn.”
The Galloway Historical Society is located at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and is open to the public every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.