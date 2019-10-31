191024-N-WF272-1098 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 24, 2019) Builder 2nd Class Rudy Fehrle, from Galloway, N.J., assigned to Navy Recruiting District Philadelphia, runs on a treadmill during the Navy’s bi-annual physical readiness test at Naval Supply Activity Philadelphia Fitness Center. NRD Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, providing recruiting services from more than 30 recruiting stations with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)