Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Angelo D. Depiano, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 17.
Tyrelle A. Murray, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with improper behavior Aug. 17.
Charles E. Dearlove, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 17
Michael K. Jones Jr., 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Aug. 16.
John A. Marmaduke, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession/selling hypodermic syringe Aug. 15.
Kebede M. Gonet, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with DWI Aug. 13
Ketan D. Halvawala, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Alvin Cantona and charged with DWI Aug. 12.
Elise M. Fogarty, 32, of North Babylon, New York, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice Aug. 11.
Stephen John Feeney, 49, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft — automobile Aug. 11.
Robert Iturralde, 64, of Whiting, was arrested and charged with DWI Aug. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.