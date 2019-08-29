Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.

Angelo D. Depiano, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 17.

Tyrelle A. Murray, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with improper behavior Aug. 17.

Charles E. Dearlove, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Aug. 17

Michael K. Jones Jr., 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Aug. 16.

John A. Marmaduke, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested  and charged with possession of CDS and possession/selling hypodermic syringe Aug. 15.

Kebede M. Gonet, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with DWI Aug. 13

Ketan D. Halvawala, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Alvin Cantona and charged with DWI Aug. 12.

Elise M. Fogarty, 32, of North Babylon, New York, was arrested  and charged with fugitive from justice Aug. 11.

Stephen John Feeney, 49, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft — automobile Aug. 11.

Robert Iturralde, 64, of Whiting, was arrested and charged with DWI Aug. 11.

Load comments