Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.

Nassir A. Ali, 35, of East Newark, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Dec. 8.

Hamid Simms, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief Dec. 8.

Jonathan A. Ewing, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Dec. 10.

Stephen N. Kienzle, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Dec. 11.

Jason S. Gunter, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Dec. 12

Kevin V. Scott, 32, of Franklinville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 13

Jason C. Mazanek, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and hindering apprehension Dec. 13

Kristin A. Martyn, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 13

Amanda R. Forand, 24, of Millville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 14

Diana L. Bradley, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested by K9 SFC Scott Winneberger and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Dec. 14

