Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Nassir A. Ali, 35, of East Newark, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Dec. 8.
Hamid Simms, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief Dec. 8.
Jonathan A. Ewing, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Dec. 10.
Stephen N. Kienzle, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Dec. 11.
Jason S. Gunter, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Dec. 12
Kevin V. Scott, 32, of Franklinville, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 13
Jason C. Mazanek, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and hindering apprehension Dec. 13
Kristin A. Martyn, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 13
Amanda R. Forand, 24, of Millville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 14
Diana L. Bradley, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested by K9 SFC Scott Winneberger and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Dec. 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.