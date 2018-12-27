Galloway Police blotter - December 10 to December 15

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Maria Gabriela Medina, 37, of Absecon, was charged Dec. 15 with driving while intoxicated.
Catherine A. Masters, 25, of Laurel Springs, was charged Dec. 15 with DWI.
Robert L. Trull, 54, of Galloway Township was charged Dec. 14 with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prince Poindexter, 48, of Atlantic City, was charged Dec. 14 with DWI, hindering apprehension.
Jennifer L. Musumeci, 29, of Beachwood, was arrested by and charged on Dec. 13 with DWI.
Bria G. Donnell, 20, of Mays Landing, was charged Dec. 12 with attempting to elude police and obstructing administration of law.
James V. Conover, 46, of Manahawkin, was charged Dec. 12 with possession of CDS.
Robert A. Haines Jr., 20, of Absecon, was charged Dec. 11 with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Y. Sanchez-Camacho, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged Dec. 11 with DWI.
Jesse E. Walker, 32, of Absecon, was charged Dec. 11 with burglary, theft of moveable property and criminal trespassing.
Shannon E. Carty, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Dec. 11 with burglary, theft of moveable property and criminal trespassing.
Franklin W. Gorham Jr., 24, of Galloway was charged Dec. 11 with burglary, theft of moveable property and criminal trespassing.
Zyril G. Belarde, 22, of Mays Landing, was charged Dec. 11 with possession of CDS.
Irlene A. Ntuk, 21, of Galloway was charged Dec. 10 with possession of CDS.