Galloway Police blotter, Dec. 3 - 8

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Antonio Lopez-Ruiz, 51, of Vineland, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Ryan R. Williams, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with possession of imitation firearm.
Joseph A. Santiago, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and use/influence of CDS.
Donnell Ledbetter, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Debra L. Braun, 63, of Hammonton, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with DWI.
Nathan F. Zurinskas, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with DWI.
Michael A. Davis, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession of CDS and distribution of CDS.
Andres R. Duran, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, hindering apprehension, contempt, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing administration of law, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alana D. Marshall, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with hindering apprehension.
James A. Barnes, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with DWI.
Mercedes S. Gangotena-Mendez, 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession/distribution of hypodermic needle.
Lisa E. Devivo-Gane, 52, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with DWI.