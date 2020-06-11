Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ryan M. Bradley, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Richard Andrews and charged with shoplifting on May 30.
Kacy D. McVaugh-Ropiecki, 19, of Port Republic, was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of CDS and obstruction on May 30.
Jamal L. Stokes, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with possession of CDS on May 29.
Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Dever and charged with defiant trespassing on May 29, was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with defiant trespassing on May 28, was arrested by Ofc. Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with defiant trespassing on May 26 and was arrested by Ofc. Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with defiant trespassing on May 25
Joseph T. Keehn, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with possession of CDS on May 27.
Sunny B. Patel, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with DWI on May 27.
Olga Skorobreshchuk, 26, of Galloway Township was arrested by Ofc. Christopher Fitting and charged with DWI on May 26.
Ike Isaac, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with burglary and criminal mischief on May 25.
Casey Oliver, 38 of Galloway Township, was arrested by SFC. Kevin Welsh and charged with DWI on May 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.