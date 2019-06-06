Galloway Police Blotter 5/19-5/25/19

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Yamanneh O. Sey, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with hindering apprehension on May 25.
Norberto L. Saitta, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with DWI on May 25.
Anistasia Lee Borrero, 19, of Chicopee, MA was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with possession of CDS on May 25.
Deasean Anthony Ortiz, 20, of Springfield, MA was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with possession of CDS on May 25.
Olethia K. Lawson-Brown, 58, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Eric Munyon and charged with DWI on May 24.
Jerry L. Turner, 32, of Absecon, was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 24.
Justin E. Harvey, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with possession of CDS on May 24.
Tisheek D. Moss, 24p of Vineland, was arrested by Ofc. Stephen Vernon and charged with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension on May 23.
Davonte Lamont Martin, 20, of Centennial, CO was arrested by Ofc. Mateusz Ryba and charged with criminal mischief, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon, and improper behavior on May 23.
Christa N. Pynn, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of CDS and possession/distribution of hypodermic needle on May 23.
Dajawn N. Rascoe, 26 of Brigantine, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with possession of CDS on May 23.
Rashema L. Loatman, 26, of Bridgeton, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with hindering apprehension on May 22.
Levon L. Jackson, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Ofc. James Mulholland and charged with DWI on May 22.
David B. Rogers, 18, of Mt. Holly, was arrested by Ofc. Nicholas Stewart and charged with DWI on May 21.
Brittany E. Behre, 28, of Clementon, was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with possession of CDS on May 20.
Gionna A. Ippoliti, 28, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Ofc. Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with fugitive from justice on May 20.
Jeffrey C. Martin, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with possession of CDS and distribution of CDS on May 20.