Eric W. Cranmer, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on August 3 and charged with obstructing administration of law.
Bernice Mazza, 57, of Northfield, was arrested on August 2 and charged with DWI.
Nicole M. Scribner, 43, of Galloway Township, was arrested on August 2 and charged with possession of CDS.
Jared C. Taylor, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested on August 1 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Tashonnah N. Sample, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested on July 31 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Joseph Martinez, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested on July 30 and charged with possession of CDS, manufacturing/distributing CDS, and hindering apprehension.
Shyhiem R. Hampton-Taylor, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested on July 30 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Leandra R. Dennis, 23, of Northfield, was arrested on July 30 and charged with possession of CDS.
Hutton P. Jacobs, 21, of Linwood, was arrested on July 30 and charged with possession of CDS.
Christina Petit-frere, 20, of Northfield, was arrested on July 30 and charged with possession of CDS.
Lawrence P. Fanrak Jr., 54, of Tuckerton, was arrested on July 29 and charged with DWI.
Ashish K. Shah, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested on July 29 and charged with DWI.
Kisha S. Harris, 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 28 and charged with possession of CDS.
Kisha S. Harris, 48, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 28 and charged with shoplifting.
A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested on August 1 and charged with improper behavior/disorderly conduct.
A 14-year-old male, of Estelle Manor, was arrested on July 29 and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief with damage.