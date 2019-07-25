Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
James J. Hagelgans, 61 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. John Mooney and charged with DWI on July 13
Amy M. Vester, 41 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with DWI on July 13
Dante M. Bailey, 30 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with Hindering Apprehension on July 12
Ryan R. Smith, 22 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief W/Damage, and Criminal Attempt on July 11
Tyler J. Reed, 20 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief W/Damage, and Criminal Attempt on July 11
Tahliyah C. Gaskins, 19 of Hammonton, NJ was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with Theft, Assault on Police, Criminal Mischief by Tampering, Possession of CDS, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstructing Administration of Law on July 11
Linwood Walker, 62 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Mark Kienzle and charged with Possessing Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possessing Weapon, Persons not to have Weapon, and Threaten to Kill on July 11
Benjamin C. Martin, 26 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Nicholas Stewart and charged with Possession of CDS on July 10
Tahirah R. Gunter, 24 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS, and Hindering Apprehension on July 9
David T. Skeele, 24 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Contempt – Disobedience of Court Order on July 9
Michael J. Arsenault, 59 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Possessing Burglary Tools on July 8
David J. Martinez, 32 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Stephen Vernon and charged with Possession of CDS, Distributing CDS, Endangering Welfare of Children, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on July 7
Keith Defeo, 26 of Absecon, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Paul Dooner and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Needle on July 7