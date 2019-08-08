Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jordan L. Grasty, 20, of Galloway Township was arrested by Ofc. John Mooney and charged with possession of CDS on July 27
Laquan A. Davis, 23m of Atlantic City, was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with exhibiting false documents as proof of ID and simulating an insurance ID card on July 27
Jordan R. Ravesloot, 27, of Highland, Indiana, was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with fugitive from justice on July 27
Melissa A. Jensen, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with promoting prostitution on July 25
Samantha M. Santiago, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with promoting prostitution on July 25
Aliyah N. Shannon, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with prostitution on July 25
Veronica L. Beaufort, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. James Mulholland and charged with offensive language on July 24
Pernell Groom Jr., 31 of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Ofc. Sajansharan Patel and charged with possession of CDS on July 22
Yvonne Watson, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS on July 21