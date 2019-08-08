Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jordan L. Grasty, 20, of Galloway Township was arrested by Ofc. John Mooney and charged with possession of CDS on July 27

Laquan A. Davis, 23m of Atlantic City, was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with exhibiting false documents as proof of ID and simulating an insurance ID card on July 27

Jordan R. Ravesloot, 27, of Highland, Indiana, was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with fugitive from justice on July 27

Melissa A. Jensen, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with promoting prostitution on July 25

Samantha M. Santiago, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with promoting prostitution on July 25

Aliyah N. Shannon, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with prostitution on July 25

Veronica L. Beaufort, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. James Mulholland and charged with offensive language on July 24

Pernell Groom Jr., 31 of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Ofc. Sajansharan Patel and charged with possession of CDS on July 22

Yvonne Watson, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS on July 21

