Thomas J. Fox, 75 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 2nd and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Stephen P. Parker 2nd, 38 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 2nd and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Daniel E. Moratchev, 25 of Ocean City was arrested on Feb. 3rd and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Needle.
John B. Demers, 29 of Stark, NH was arrested on Feb. 3rd and charged with Hindering Apprehension.
Jamal L. Stokes, 37 of Mays Landing was arrested on Feb. 5th and charged with Possession of CDS.
Melissa A. Kushner, 50 of Toms River was arrested on Feb. 5th and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Nicholas W. Hughes, 22 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Niahieem N. Bundy, 42 of Atlantic City was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS.
Michele L. Garcia, 51 of Waretown was arrested on Feb.6th and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering Apprehension.
Steven C. Palmer, 28 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Briana Y. Torres, 25 of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Feb. 7th and charged with Possession of CDS.
Ira I. Lustbader, 58 of Manalapan was arrested on Feb. 8th and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jerome Brown Jr., 42 of Pleasantville was arrested on Feb. 8th and charged with Hindering Apprehension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.