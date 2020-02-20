Thomas J. Fox, 75 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 2nd and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Stephen P. Parker 2nd, 38 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 2nd and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Daniel E. Moratchev, 25 of Ocean City was arrested on Feb. 3rd and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Needle.

John B. Demers, 29 of Stark, NH was arrested on Feb. 3rd and charged with Hindering Apprehension.

Jamal L. Stokes, 37 of Mays Landing was arrested on Feb. 5th and charged with Possession of CDS.

Melissa A. Kushner, 50 of Toms River was arrested on Feb. 5th and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Nicholas W. Hughes, 22 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Niahieem N. Bundy, 42 of Atlantic City was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS.

Michele L. Garcia, 51 of Waretown was arrested on Feb.6th and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering Apprehension.

Steven C. Palmer, 28 of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 6th and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Briana Y. Torres, 25 of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Feb. 7th and charged with Possession of CDS.

Ira I. Lustbader, 58 of Manalapan was arrested on Feb. 8th and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jerome Brown Jr., 42 of Pleasantville was arrested on Feb. 8th and charged with Hindering Apprehension.

