On May 14th, Galloway Township was awarded a $20,000 Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation and aimed at reducing plastics usage. Go Green Galloway worked with the neighboring town of Absecon to develop a set of actions to educate and encourage the use of reusable products instead of single-use plastics.
Galloway will take the lead in this effort and Go Green Galloway Chairwoman and Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford accepted the grant award on behalf of all the hardworking members of both teams. Part of this effort was to gain acceptance from the mayor, council and business leaders in both towns to proceed with this ambitious plan.
Absecon Mayor Kim Horton led the effort in her role as an Absecon green team member along with former Absecon Mayor and current Galloway resident Pete Elco.
The grant project is named Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE! and the tasks to be undertaken include a reusable bag design contest for students, the integration of plastics reduction education into school curriculum, guest speakers, film showings, a green business forum and the installation of reusable water bottle refilling stations at municipal parks.
In particular, the bottle refilling stations will be an effort to cut down on the very wasteful, expensive and unhealthy habit of using single-use plastic water bottles. It has been proven that the cost of bottled water is up to 100 times more than using tap water and that the water is not healthier. In fact, water in plastic bottles leaches chemicals into the water and then into the body. There are usually plastic microparticles tested to be in this water as well. This causes damage to the brain and neurological system and disrupts hormonal levels in the endocrine system. Using stainless steel, glass or inert plastic reusable bottles will greatly decrease the harm of ingesting these plastic elements.
This grant is very timely, as plastics in the environment have reached levels that will be catastrophic for many species if we do not set a new course of action. The soil, water, wildlife and our own bodies have become receptacles of microscopic plastic compounds.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to think about plastics in a new light, and through science we hope to study and learn new best practices for reusable materials. We must rethink how we handle trash and overhaul our recycling practices and markets. Public education and participation are essential and will be appreciated.
Go Green Galloway will be studying and working on this issue on many fronts, including some that you may have never heard of or thought possible before. If you would like to be part of this effort, please contact Mary at 609-742-7076. We also have many other projects ready and waiting for help and implementation by residents of Galloway and elsewhere.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
