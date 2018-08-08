GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Germania fire hall was filled with Boy Scouts on Aug. 3 to celebrate a local Scout achieving the highest rank in the organization.
Friends and family gathered to watch John Braudis’ Court of Honor, the ceremony in which a Scout is officially awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
“I asked John, what was the best thing you received from the scouting program?” said Ken Mangold, scoutmaster of Troop 26, during his speech at the ceremony. “I was expecting an answer along the lines of learning to lead or self-reliance skills, but his answer was the enjoyment of trying new things.”
Braudis, 17, planted 10 trees and helped landscape the township's new dog park, located at the Municipal Complex by Patriot Lake, as his Eagle Scout project.
In attendance at Braudis' Court of Honor were representatives from various levels of government. Township Councilman Tony DePietro represented the municipal government, Freeholder John Risley represented the county government and Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo represented the state government.
Along with presenting a certificate from U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, Risley gave Braudis and his family an invitation to come to Washington, D.C., and be given a tour of the Capitol.
“This is something that should be recognized by the community,” said Risley. “It’s a big achievement. You’ve earned it. You did all the requirements, and nothing was handed to you.”