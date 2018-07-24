Galloway_School_Board (4 of 4)
New employees who were introduced into the school district. Brittany Sheridan, left, is the new district mental health specialist, Aubrey Loder is a new teacher at Pomona Preschool and Jennifer Furgione is a new teacher at Smithville Elementary.

 Matt Wozniak / For The Current

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education on July 23 discussed fiscal matters and approved the hiring of new employees to the school district.

Brittany Sheridan was approved as a mental health specialist, Aubrey Loder was approved as a special education teacher at the Pomona Preschool and Jennifer Furgione was approved as a sixth-grade teacher at Smithville Elementary School.

Other new employees were approved for hiring but were not present at the meeting.

The board passed a resolution to renew student accident insurance at a cost of $17,894 for the 2018-19 school year.

Also passed was a resolution to approve a voluntary insurance that costs $92 per student and covers them for a maximum of $500.

A contract with DEC Electrical Contractors for upgrades to the video surveillance systems at six district schools was approved to be raised from $494,400 to $516,118.49.

The next school board meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Galloway Township Middle School cafeteria.