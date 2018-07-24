GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education on July 23 discussed fiscal matters and approved the hiring of new employees to the school district.
Brittany Sheridan was approved as a mental health specialist, Aubrey Loder was approved as a special education teacher at the Pomona Preschool and Jennifer Furgione was approved as a sixth-grade teacher at Smithville Elementary School.
Other new employees were approved for hiring but were not present at the meeting.
Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway, was arrested July 13 and charged with defiant trespassing.
The board passed a resolution to renew student accident insurance at a cost of $17,894 for the 2018-19 school year.
Also passed was a resolution to approve a voluntary insurance that costs $92 per student and covers them for a maximum of $500.
A contract with DEC Electrical Contractors for upgrades to the video surveillance systems at six district schools was approved to be raised from $494,400 to $516,118.49.
The next school board meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Galloway Township Middle School cafeteria.