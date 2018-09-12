GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of students expressed displeasure with a portion of the township school district’s dress code during a school board meeting Monday.
“I noticed on the first day of school at GTMS that it doesn’t allow shorts to be shorter than fingertip length (above the knee), and I also found out that you can’t wear shirts shorter than fingertip length (above the knee) if you’re wearing leggings,” said Clara Brust, a student at Galloway Township Middle School. “I think that’s basically considered wearing a dress, and I don’t think students should have to wear dresses in order to wear leggings.”
“There are more rules directed towards females than males,” said William Brust, Clara’s brother and also a student of the school district. “It creates some higher standards that some families can’t afford, like having to buy additional clothing that fits the dress code.”
The board thanked the students for speaking but did not respond.
The meeting included an explanation of a new policy that requires all staff and visitors within the schools to wear a special lanyard as an added security measure.
“One of the things that the Office of Emergency Preparedness at the state level promotes is that every staff member in the district wears the same exact lanyard,” said Superintendent Annette Giaquinto. “In the event of an emergency, you can look and very clearly see who is a staff member.”
The district is adopting a system in which different-colored lanyards will be assigned to teachers, substitute teachers, visitors and volunteers, so all people on school grounds can be identified immediately.
All staff also are now required to have a whistle on them at all times to alert others in the event of an intruder in the building.
The next board meeting will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the middle school.