Galloway schools participating in summer feeding program

The Galloway Township Public School District will be participating in the 2019 Summer Food Service Program from July 1 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Food Service Program is a federal program of the Food and Nutrition Services, United States Department of Agriculture. This program provides all children 18 years of age and under with the same free meal in accordance with a menu approved by the state agency.
