Galloway Township branch's "2nd Thurs DIY" pics

The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held its monthly craft night on May 9. The free program, entitled "Second Thursday DIY for Adults," featured recycled old CD cases for making mini greenhouses to start seeds.
Come and join in creating new and exciting crafts each month. The group will next meet Thursday, June 13, at 6 pm, and Thursdays, July 11 and August 8 also for summer crafting fun. The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation, and registration is required. To register or for more information you may contact the ACLS/Galloway Township by calling 609-652-2352.Or stop by the branch located at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Our friendly staff is always looking forward to assisting you.
Follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).